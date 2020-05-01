Trump Says Joe Biden 'Should Respond' To Tara Reade's Sexual Assault Allegation

President Donald Trump said Thursday he thinks presumed Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden “should respond” to the sexual assault allegation Tara Reade has made, adding, “it could be false accusations.”

“I don’t think they’re going after him hard,” Trump said as he answered a question at the White House about his campaign attacking Biden concerning the former Senate aide’s allegation.

“I don’t know anything about it,” Trump said of the matter. “I don’t know exactly. I think he should respond. It could be false accusations,” Trump said. “I know all about false accusations. I’ve been falsely charged numerous times.”

Trump has faced upward of 60 allegations of sexual assault and misconduct. He also was infamously caught on tape bragging about how he could “grab” women “by the pussy.

Biden’s campaign has denied Reade’s allegation ― made in March ― that he assaulted her in 1993 when he was a senator from Delaware. The former vice president, who has stayed silent on the accusation, is expected to address it in a Friday interview on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” program.

In discussing the Reade allegation, Trump went on to reiterate his frequent complaint that Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh was “falsely charged” and suffered “so unfairly” when he faced sexual misconduct allegations from three women during his 2018 confirmation process for the high court.

One of them, Christine Blasey Ford, testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee that Kavanaugh allegedly sexually assaulted her when they both were in high school.

Kavanaugh denied all of the allegations, Republicans rallied around him and on a close vote he won confirmation to the Supreme Court.