Trump Says Coronavirus 'Will Go Away Without A Vaccine', Contradicting Top Health Official (And Himself)

He added: “There are some viruses or flus that came and they went for a vaccine, and they never found the vaccine.

“And they’ve disappeared. They never showed up again. They die, too, like everything else.”

But even as he attempted to defend his position – which directly contradicts that of health experts – he acknowledged that a vaccine would be “very helpful”.

Trump said: “Eventually it’s going to go away. The question is will we need a vaccine?

“At some point it’s going to probably go away by itself. If we had a vaccine that would be very helpful.”

Trump’s comments came just weeks after Dr Anthony Fauci – a leading immunology expert at the scientific forefront of the US’ response to Covid-19 – said the exact opposite.

When asked on Fox News in April whether or not Joe Bidens’ assertion that “this isn’t going to be over until we have a vaccine” was correct, Fauci said there was “truth” in the democrat frontrunner’s claim.

He added: “It’s not going to be over to the point of our being able to not do any mitigation until we have a scientifically sound, safe and effective vaccine.”

Days earlier, Fauci had been asked during a White House briefing if the country could “truly get back to normal... before there’s an actual vaccine that’s available to everybody.”