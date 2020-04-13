Trump Retweets 'Fire Fauci' Coronavirus Message In Easter Sunday Twitter Rampage

US President Donald Trump on Sunday retweeted a message from a supporter criticising infectious disease specialist Dr Anthony Fauci, one of the leaders of the White House coronavirus response.

And the message included a #FireFauci hashtag.

The tweet was part of a flurry of messages Trump fired off on Sunday, many of which attacked the media:

Sorry Fake News, it’s all on tape. I banned China long before people spoke up. Thank you @OANN https://t.co/d40JQkUZg5 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 12, 2020

The message refers to a CNN interview on Sunday in which Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, was asked about a report that his team pushed for earlier social distancing measures, but was rejected by the White House.

CNN’s Jake Tapper asked if earlier action could have saved lives.

“It’s very difficult to go back and say that,” Fauci said, then added:

I mean, obviously, you could logically say that if you had a process that was ongoing and you started mitigation earlier, you could have saved lives. Obviously, no one is going to deny that. But what goes into those kinds of decisions is complicated.

Trump last month said he and Fauci “get along very well,” and called the highly respected infectious diseases specialist “extraordinary.”

Fauci, for his part, has defended Trump as well.

“The president has listened to what I have said and ... what the other people on the task force have said,” Fauci said in a radio interview last month. “When I made recommendations, he’s taken them. He’s never countered or overridden me.”