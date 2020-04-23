This article exists as part of the online archive for HuffPost Australia, which closed in 2021.
Trump Reportedly Wants Out Of The White House And Everyone’s Making The Same Jokes

The president is feeling cooped up and looking for some time away from Washington, NBC News reported.

President Donald Trump is reportedly “frustrated” about being holed up in the White House as the coronavirus pandemic unfolds.

Aside from a March 28 trip to Norfolk, Virginia to see the USNS Comfort depart for New York, Trump has been in Washington since a March 6-9 visit to Florida for fundraisers and golf. On Wednesday, NBC News reported that Trump’s aides were working on a plan to get him some time out of town, perhaps in the form of a visit to see health care workers or first responders.

“Like many Americans, the president is looking to travel when it is safe to do so,” an unnamed senior administration official told NBC News.

On social media, Trump’s critics offered some suggestions about how he can get out of town, but they were looking to give the president more of a one-way trip:

