Trump Removed From Press Conference After Shots Reportedly Fired Near White House

HuffPost President Trump was escorted from the White House press briefing room shortly after starting a news conference Monday.

President Donald Trump abruptly stopped a White House press conference on Monday after speaking for two minutes before a man led him out of the room.

Multiple reporters in the White House press pool said it appeared to be a Secret Service agent who interrupted Trump.

After being pulled away, the president returned to the press briefing room and told reporters that a shooting had taken place outside the White House. Trump said he was taken to the Oval Office.

“There was an actual shooting and somebody has been taken to the hospital. I don’t know the condition of the person,” Trump said, according to Politico.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

“Seems that the person was shot by the Secret Service. It’s unfortunate that this is the world, but the world has always been a dangerous place,” Trump said.

A Secret Service officer shot at a person in Lafayette Park, NBC News reported.

“You were surprised. I was surprised,” Trump said after he returned to the briefing room. “I think it’s probably pretty unusual.