Trump Rants About Getting 'Screwed' By Supreme Court In Twitter Meltdown

President Donald Trump finally shared his reaction to the US Supreme Court dumping the Texas lawsuit challenging the election — and it wasn’t pretty.

He ranted after midnight Friday about getting “screwed,” boasting he “got more votes than any other sitting president in history” — yet “purportedly lost” (because Joe Biden got 7 million more votes).

Trump had “intervened” on behalf of the Texas lawsuit seeking to toss all the votes in Georgia, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin, which happened to vote for Biden. The suit was backed by 17 other red states (“wonderful states,” the president noted in his tweet).

But the court tossed the suit Friday because Texas “lacked standing” to challenge votes in other states, it said in a brief, unsigned order.

In “a flash” the suit was “thrown out and gone, without even looking at the many reasons it was brought,” Trump angrily tweeted. “A Rigged Election, fight on!” he added.

He complained bitterly that no court has yet judged his complaints about election fraud on their “merits” — even though there is absolutely no evidence of election fraud. “It’s a “legal disgrace, an embarrassment to the USA!!!” he tweeted.

He grumbled that the Supreme Court “really let us down,” and has “no wisdom, no courage!”

Twitter marked the tweets about a rigged election “disputed.”

The president didn’t detail how he might “fight on.” But Trump’s attorney, Rudy Giuliani, the mastermind behind Trump’s failed legal assault on election results, told Newsmax Friday that more suits will be filed.

The Supreme Court decision is widely viewed as a final, devastating blow to Trump’s battle to overturn election results. “From a legal perspective, the fat lady has sung,” said Steve Vladeck, a CNN Supreme Court analyst and University of Texas Law professor.

The Electoral College meets Monday to cast ballots reflecting the voters’ choice of President-elect Biden.

Critics responded to Trump’s complaints by telling him to get ready to hit the road. But a number of supporters ominously called on him to utilize his backers — and even the military — to get what he wants.

