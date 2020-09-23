Ilhan Omar Hits Back After Trump’s Racist Rally Attack: ‘This Is My Country’

Never miss a thing. Sign up to HuffPost Australia’s weekly newsletter for the latest news, exclusives and guides to achieving the good life.

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday night launched into a racist diatribe against Representative Ilhan Omar, saying this isn’t her country and mocking her birthplace.

“She’s telling us how to run our country!” he said at a rally in Pennsylvania. “How did you do where you came from? How is your country doing?”

Omar was born in Somalia and immigrated to the United States as a child when her family fled the violence there. She’s been a US citizen for 20 years.

She fired back on Twitter:

Firstly, this is my country & I am a member of the House that impeached you.



Secondly, I fled civil war when I was 8. An 8-year-old doesn’t run a country even though you run our country like one. https://t.co/zcKKjdC8ju — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) September 23, 2020

She then added a meme to her response:

These cult-like rallies leave me wondering one thing: pic.twitter.com/58VjLl4II0 — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) September 23, 2020

Trump has repeatedly launched racist attacks on Omar and three other women of color serving in Congress who are informally known as “The Squad.”

Last year, he told them “go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came,” adding that “you can’t leave fast enough.”

The attacks drew widespread condemnation from Democrats and Republicans alike.