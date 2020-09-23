Ilhan Omar Hits Back After Trump’s Racist Rally Attack: ‘This Is My Country’

Never miss a thing. Sign up to HuffPost Australia’s weekly newsletter for the latest news, exclusives and guides to achieving the good life.
US President Donald Trump on Tuesday night launched into a racist diatribe against Representative Ilhan Omar, saying this isn’t her country and mocking her birthplace.
“She’s telling us how to run our country!” he said at a rally in Pennsylvania. “How did you do where you came from? How is your country doing?”
Omar was born in Somalia and immigrated to the United States as a child when her family fled the violence there. She’s been a US citizen for 20 years.
She fired back on Twitter:
She then added a meme to her response:
Trump has repeatedly launched racist attacks on Omar and three other women of color serving in Congress who are informally known as “The Squad.”
Last year, he told them “go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came,” adding that “you can’t leave fast enough.”
The attacks drew widespread condemnation from Democrats and Republicans alike.
“Weak minds and leaders challenge loyalty to our country in order to avoid debating the policy,” said one of his targets, Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. “This president doesn’t know how to defend his policies, so what he does is attack us personally.”