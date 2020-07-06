Donald Trump said he’s done with Fox News after the network on Sunday showed him trailing former Vice President Joe Biden in the polls.

Trump claimed he was leading in “real polls” but did not cite any:

.@FoxNews gladly puts up the phony suppression polls as soon as they come out. We are leading in the REAL polls because people are sick & tired of watching the Democrat run cities, in all cases, falling apart. Also, now 96% Approval Rating in the Republican Party. Another 2016! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 5, 2020

Trump has repeatedly claimed that 96 percent of Republicans approve of him. While he does enjoy high levels of support among members of his party, there are no recent polls that show him reaching that level. Last week, a Hill-Harris X poll found he had an 82 percent approval rating among Republicans, down from 91 percent in May.

In addition to attacking Fox, Trump also urged his supporters to change the channel:

Trump has repeatedly attacked news agencies for reporting on polls unfavorable to him and even sent a “cease and desist” threat to CNN last month for broadcasting a poll that showed him trailing Biden by 14 points.

The Trump campaign also reportedly cut ties with some pollsters last month after internal polls were leaked. Those polls showed Trump trailing Biden in several swing states.

Trump has expressed displeasure with Fox News numerous times in recent months. In May, he complained that the network was “doing nothing to help Republicans, and me, get re-elected.” He also said he was “looking for a new outlet.”

Despite his complaints, Fox News has remained friendly territory for Trump, with personalities such as Sean Hannity frequently offering lavish praise. Over the weekend, the network even cropped an image of late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein with Trump to remove the president.

Twitter users had some thoughts on the feud:

Remember when you said it was a dirty filthy media lie that you spend all your time watching tv; that actually, you rarely get a chance to, because you have to spend so much time reading “documents?” That was a good one. — Helen Kennedy (@HelenKennedy) July 5, 2020

Maybe you could spend some time reading your Presidential briefings rather than watching TV and golfing — Roland Scahill (@rolandscahill) July 5, 2020

Is *SOMEBODY* having a little Twitter tantrum because hims got the bigly bad news about his polls?



Poor Liddle' Bunker Baby. 🤣🤣😭 pic.twitter.com/4dIkftDCAz — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) July 5, 2020

Republican #CancelCulture getting out-of-control: now they are trying to silence Fox News! — David Rothschild (@DavMicRot) July 5, 2020

The President spends more time watching TV than doing his job.



I'm just glad he's donating his salary, because he doesn't work.



Now, if only he didn't steal taxpayer dollars with his golf trips and numerous emoluments. — Nick Jack Pappas (@Pappiness) July 5, 2020

“We have the REAL polls, you just can’t see them because they live in Canada.” — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) July 5, 2020