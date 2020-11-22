Trump Wonders Why Joe Biden Is Forming A Cabinet In Latest Tweet Screed

President Donald Trump claimed without evidence in a Twitter rant Saturday night that his “investigators” uncovered massive fraud in the election, and wondered why President-elect Joe Biden was “quickly forming a Cabinet.”

Trump baselessly claimed that “hundreds of thousands of fraudulent votes” have been discovered — “enough to ‘flip’ at least four States” and “more than enough to win the Election.”

Trump called on the courts or state legislatures to have the “COURAGE to do what has to be done,” adding: “THE WORLD IS WATCHING!!!”

Neither Trump nor his campaign has produced any evidence of the claims of fraud, either publicly or in numerous court cases filed by attorneys.

The tweets were marked by Twitter as “disputed.” They appear to represent Trump’s most blatant call yet for GOP state legislatures to attempt to seize the election on his behalf.

The president’s tweets followed the dismissal of a Trump campaign case Saturday in Pennsylvania, where U.S. District Court Judge Matthew W. Brann lashed its “strained legal arguments without merit and speculative accusations.”

“In the United States of America, this cannot justify the disenfranchisement of a single voter, let alone all the voters of its sixth-most-populated state. Our people, laws and institutions demand more,” Brann wrote in a scathing ruling.

The Pennsylvania decision was the latest in a string of legal defeats for Trump and the campaign as time is running out before states are scheduled to certify votes.

Biden is expected to announce a key Cabinet pick in the coming week.

While almost no Republicans have openly defied Trump, the president’s gambit to seize the election has run into “quiet resistance” from local and state GOP legislators across the nation, The Washington Post reported Saturday.