This article exists as part of the online archive for HuffPost Australia, which closed in 2021.
Politics

Trump Says He 'Appreciates' That QAnon Supporters 'Like Me Very Much'

"I’ve heard these are people that love our country," the president said of followers of the far-right conspiracy movement.

President Donald Trump said Wednesday that he “appreciates” that supporters of QAnon, the far-right conspiracy movement, “like me very much.”

“I don’t know much about the movement, other than I understand they like me very much, which I appreciate,” he told a reporter in response to a question about QAnon. “I have heard that is gaining in popularity … I’ve heard these are people that love our country.”

Supporters of QAnon, which has been identified by the FBI as a potential domestic terrorism threat, believe that an individual dubbed “Q” has been dropping “breadcrumbs” of information online about Trump and others.

Among the baseless conspiracy theories touted by QAnon followers — some of whom have been implicated in multiple crimes in recent years, including armed standoffs, kidnappings and murder — include the claim that Trump has been working to uncover a “deep state” cabal of liberal and Hollywood elites who worship Satan and traffic children.

When asked directly by a reporter about this claim — that Trump is “secretly saving the world” from a “Satanic cult of pedophiles and cannibals,” the president asked whether that was a “bad thing or a good thing.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Suggest a correction
Donald Trumppoliticsconspiracy theoryQAnon
This article exists as part of the online archive for HuffPost Australia. Certain site features have been disabled. If you have questions or concerns, please check our FAQ or contact support@huffpost.com.