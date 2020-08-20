Trump Attacked Obama's DNC Speech Before It Was Even Over

Former US President Barack Obama hadn’t even finished his speech at the 2020 Democratic National Convention before President Donald Trump attacked him.

Obama offered his toughest criticism of Trump yet in the speech, arguing the current president “hasn’t grown into the job because he can’t.”

“The consequences of that failure are severe. 170,000 Americans dead. Millions of jobs gone,” Obama said. “Our worst impulses unleashed, our proud reputation around the world badly diminished, and our democratic institutions threatened like never before.”

In response, Trump ― in all caps ― revisited a criticism he often lobs at his predecessor:

HE SPIED ON MY CAMPAIGN, AND GOT CAUGHT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 20, 2020

He followed that claim, which he’s made many times despite there being no evidence anything like that occurred, with another all-caps tweet criticising Biden.

WHY DID HE REFUSE TO ENDORSE SLOW JOE UNTIL IT WAS ALL OVER, AND EVEN THEN WAS VERY LATE? WHY DID HE TRY TO GET HIM NOT TO RUN? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 20, 2020