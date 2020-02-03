Trump Fumbles After Kansas City Chiefs Win Super Bowl, Names The Wrong State

Just one problem: The Chiefs aren’t based in Kansas but rather in Missouri.

Trump deleted the tweet, but it was preserved in a screenshot:

HuffPost

Trump soon deleted the tweet and issued a new one with the correct state.

Kansas City, Kansas, and Kansas City, Missouri, share a border, and the Chiefs have a fanbase in both states. But the Missouri city is significantly larger, and the team has played there since moving from Texas in 1963.

The geographical blunder comes a little more than a week after Secretary of State Mike Pompeo cursed out National Public Radio journalist Mary Louise Kelly for asking him about Ukraine ― and then challenged her to find it on a map.

“He called out for his aides to bring him a map of the world with no writing, no countries marked,” Kelly told The New York Times. “I pointed to Ukraine. He put the map away. He said, ‘People will hear about this.’”

Pompeo later implied, implausibly, that she had pointed to Bangladesh.

Twitter users, including former Missouri Sen. Claire McCaskill, called out Trump for not knowing the basic geography of the country he leads:

It’s Missouri you stone cold idiot. pic.twitter.com/O1cAAOFsJ6 — Claire McCaskill (@clairecmc) February 3, 2020

Wrong state. Best stay out of things you don't understand, like the Heart of America. pic.twitter.com/wPDWYHgR46 — Lauren Arthur (@LaurenArthurMO) February 3, 2020

He is just soooooooo stupid. https://t.co/IyD7GyklIZ — George Conway (@gtconway3d) February 3, 2020

lol have pompeo show you a map — pourmecoffee (@pourmecoffee) February 3, 2020

Tomorrow: Trump waves around a map in Oval Office showing that Kansas City is, in fact, in Kansas. pic.twitter.com/e5jb6R7RHf — Greg Krieg (@GregJKrieg) February 3, 2020

I hope the Trump voters in both Kansas and Missouri have a little clearer picture now of how much Trump doesn't give a shit about them.

If Barack Obama had made that mistake, they'd have impeached him out of sheer hurt feelings. — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) February 3, 2020

Trump cares so much about Kansas and Missouri that he can’t bother to figure out where Kansas City is. — Neera Tanden (@neeratanden) February 3, 2020

Like Dorothy said in The Wizard of Oz, "I don't think we're in Missouri anymore." pic.twitter.com/ZbF1k0QrSW — Gilbert Gottfried (@RealGilbert) February 3, 2020

To get back to Kansas, you just click your bone spurs together 3 times. pic.twitter.com/nMZ7Z3JdtX — Dave Pell (@davepell) February 3, 2020

Trump is totally going to eminent domain the team and compel Kansas to annex their stadium before he'll actually admit fault. — Max Kennerly (@MaxKennerly) February 3, 2020

Can’t believe the Deep State put Kansas City in MISSOURI just to embarrass Trump. — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) February 3, 2020

Sorry. A Sharpie can't fix this one. pic.twitter.com/B3FvGAYpHQ — Nick Jack Pappas (@Pappiness) February 3, 2020

Only latte-sipping, coastal elites know where Arrowhead Stadium is. — Brian Fallon (@brianefallon) February 3, 2020

Do you think that the people of Kansas will be upset that you don’t know where they are? Or, for that matter where Missouri is? I mean, it’s not like it’s Ukraine or Bangalore. — (((Howard Forman))) (@thehowie) February 3, 2020