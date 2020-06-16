‘So True!’ Trump Mocked For Retweeting Himself, Then Agreeing With Himself

President Donald Trump fired off an unusual tweet on Monday, not only sharing a message from himself but also agreeing with it.

“Silent majority” is a term that Trump ― like President Richard Nixon ― uses to characterise his supporters, suggesting they don’t show up in polls but will turn up at the ballot box.

Trump’s message ― and his agreement with himself ― came after several polls showed him trailing former Vice President Joe Biden. Trump’s campaign even issued a cease-and-desist order to CNN over a poll that showed the president behind by 14 points.

CNN stood by its poll.

Trump occasionally retweets himself, and at times adds a “so true” in self-agreement. But Monday evening’s message brought out the snark, with many of his critics adding “so true” statements of their own:

There are no jokes that are funnier or more insane than this actual retweet by a sitting (and very busy) president. pic.twitter.com/w5N1jh2jdw — edgarwright (@edgarwright) June 16, 2020

normal people do this for sure pic.twitter.com/j7KRwOFNdh — Decoherence (@DecoherenceWave) June 16, 2020

Imagine the thought process behind the “so true!” tweet. He runs out of garbage to retweet and looks back on his previous tweet and thinks “wow, I’m like a fucking genius. This is a fucking work of art. I need to share this with the world... again!” — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) June 16, 2020

You do realize you’re talking to yourself, right? — Beau Willimon (@BeauWillimon) June 16, 2020

I understand. It must get lonely in that bunker. — Beau Willimon (@BeauWillimon) June 16, 2020

He finally found someone that agrees with him. — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) June 16, 2020

like, seriously donald’s so dumb https://t.co/v60DGa4klk — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) June 16, 2020