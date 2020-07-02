Trump Mocked For Claiming His Face Mask Makes Him Look Like 'Lone Ranger'

Donald Trump now claims he doesn’t have anything against wearing masks to protect against the coronavirus.

Accordingly, Twitter users can’t disguise their contempt for the notoriously mask-averse president.

But while Trump has avoided wearing facial coverings throughout the coronavirus pandemic, he told Fox Business News on Monday that he was “all for masks,” adding “I think masks are good.”

However, Trump has personally avoided wearing masks in public and was only publicly seen in one in late may.

He has said on at least one occasion he wasn’t wearing a mask because he “didn’t want to give the press the pleasure of seeing it.”

Trump has questioned whether mask-wearing should be mandatory because “you have many places in the country where people stay very long distance,” but said he’d wear one if he were “in a tight situation with people.”

Trump insisted his ambivalence toward wearing a mask had nothing to do with style concerns.

“I sort of liked the way it looked,” he said. “It was a dark black mask, and I thought it looked OK. It looked like the Lone Ranger.”

Trump says he's not sure a mandate is needed, but "I'm all for masks," and would wear one "in a tight situation with people." He says "I sort of liked the way I looked" one time he wore one, it was okay -- "like the Lone Ranger." — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) July 1, 2020

The president’s comment inspired Twitter users to hit him with their best snark.

The Lone Ranger's mask would be uniquely unhelpful to wear during a pandemic. https://t.co/iFiERIS1rU pic.twitter.com/pTIVnODnZg — Zack Stanton (@zackstanton) July 1, 2020

Right...just like the lone ranger @realDonaldTrump #DonChubby as the lone ranger... pic.twitter.com/3MiBCaLXeW — BgMac: Mask Up! trump OK w/ RU killing Soldiers (@bgmacneill) July 1, 2020

How long until Donald claims he always supported wearing masks and anyone who says otherwise is "Fake News?" — Janice Hough (@leftcoastbabe) July 1, 2020

The... The Lone Ranger's mask never covered his mouth. https://t.co/Ozk2bG87t1 — Aaron Pruner (@AaronFlux) July 1, 2020

11 days earlier to WSJ: "Masks are a double-edge sword. People touch them. And they grab them and I see it all the time." https://t.co/k8D8BvaydD — Shannon Pettypiece (@spettypi) July 1, 2020

And if you don't like "masking up" for public health reasons, then just do it because it makes you look like the Lone Ranger apparently. https://t.co/MCyPavrB6P — Justin Hicks (@Hicks_JustinM) July 1, 2020