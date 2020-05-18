'Great People': Trump Hails Maskless Protesters Who Bullied And Insulted Reporter

US President Donald Trump on Saturday doubled down on his support of maskless anti-lockdown protesters who insulted and bullied a reporter covering their demonstration in Long Island, New York. This time, Trump hailed the protesters as “great people,” noting: “People can’t get enough of this.”

The previous day Trump blasted the report of the confrontation as “fake news” — even though it was on video.

News 12 Long Island journalist Kevin Vesey reported on the demonstration against COVID-19 safety measures in Commack on Thursday. Video captured protesters yelling at Vesey and insulting him. One man without a mask deliberately advanced on Vesey, who pleaded with him to back off.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends against gathering in crowds, and urges wearing a mask in such situations, and maintaining 6 feet of social distance.

Vesey, who recently recovered from COVID-19, called the level of anger against him “alarming.”

People can’t get enough of this. Great people! https://t.co/b4HM0C298h — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 16, 2020

Vesey posted another video of the unidentified maskless man who advanced on him. “I was insulted, I was berated. I was practically chased by people who refused to wear masks in the middle of a pandemic,” he tweeted.

All the while, I was there to tell THEIR story. Here's the finished product. pic.twitter.com/HV2Hrcs7gi — Kevin Vesey (@KevinVesey) May 14, 2020

Twitter critics slammed Trump’s response to those intimidating the reporter and ignoring CDC guidelines.

The reporter being attacked here survived the coronavirus. https://t.co/YdUpBnZILp — D Villella ❄️ (@dvillella) May 16, 2020

1,443,397 people have now contracted COVID-19 in the USpic.twitter.com/IPqU5oIgaL — Denise Shearin 🌊 (@DeniseShearin) May 16, 2020