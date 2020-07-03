Trump's Use Of His Old Slogan Leads To A Quick Reality Check

President Donald Trump has tweeted something his critics can get behind.

Amid a resurgence of the pandemic that’s killed more than 128,000 people in the US, a struggling economy and nationwide unrest over racism and police violence, Trump’s key 2020 reelection slogan, “Keep America Great,” hardly seems appropriate. So when Trump opted instead to tweet his 2016 campaign slogan on Thursday, “Make America Great Again,” Twitter users agreed that would be a good idea.

It comes as his campaign reportedly scrambles for a new catchphrase as it increasingly backs off the triumphant “Keep America Great” slogan.

Critics Thursday reminded Trump he’s had almost a full term to “Make America Great Again” and suggested the best way for the country to do so:

Finally, the current occupant of the White House and I agree. Time to Make America Great Again. We do that by firing you and electing @JoeBiden. https://t.co/0uBj3lC3dm — Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) July 3, 2020

Final Month Under Obama/Biden:

4.7% unemployment.



After 3.5 Years Under Trump/Pence:

11.1% unemployment.



Make America Great Again:

Vote Biden — David Rothschild (@DavMicRot) July 3, 2020

We were doing a helluva lot better before you came along. https://t.co/avBKcTUZaw — Don Winslow (@donwinslow) July 3, 2020

This isn’t really a good slogan for an incumbent. Just saying. https://t.co/WXdkMyPEKH — George Conway (@gtconway3d) July 3, 2020

You will notice the Trump campaign has abandoned the slogan “Keep America Great,” because they made America suck and realize it. So they reverted back to 2016. — Mrs. Krassenstein (@HKrassenstein) July 3, 2020

Why doesn’t any Trump supporters realize Trump has reverted back to his campaign of 2016 because America didn’t actually improve, and he knows he can’t say “Keep America Great,” without making people laugh. — Mrs. Krassenstein (@HKrassenstein) July 3, 2020

“The problem for Trump is that his presidency has no point. It is as devoid of purpose as his days are of work. He doesn’t want to make America great. He wants America to make him feel great.” https://t.co/Z6lKzQLv8M https://t.co/d1lp47EEHW — Windsor Mann (@WindsorMann) July 3, 2020

You were already hired to make America great. And you failed. You need a new slogan, sweetie. — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) July 3, 2020

YOUR RESIGNATION WOULD BE A GREAT START — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) July 3, 2020