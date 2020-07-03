This article exists as part of the online archive for HuffPost Australia, which closed in 2021.
Trump's Use Of His Old Slogan Leads To A Quick Reality Check

"You will notice the Trump campaign has abandoned the slogan 'Keep America Great,' because they made America suck and realise it," one critic wrote.

President Donald Trump has tweeted something his critics can get behind.

Amid a resurgence of the pandemic that’s killed more than 128,000 people in the US, a struggling economy and nationwide unrest over racism and police violence, Trump’s key 2020 reelection slogan, “Keep America Great,” hardly seems appropriate. So when Trump opted instead to tweet his 2016 campaign slogan on Thursday, “Make America Great Again,” Twitter users agreed that would be a good idea.

It comes as his campaign reportedly scrambles for a new catchphrase as it increasingly backs off the triumphant “Keep America Great” slogan.

Critics Thursday reminded Trump he’s had almost a full term to “Make America Great Again” and suggested the best way for the country to do so:

