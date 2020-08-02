Trump Warns That 'Jobs Will Disappear' If Biden Is Elected. Jaws Drop.

In a tweet Saturday evening, US President Donald Trump warned Americans that “jobs will disappear!” if presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden is elected.

Millions of jobs have already disappeared during the economic downturn caused by the coronavirus crisis. In the second quarter, the US economy shrank by 9.5%, a historically bad drop.

Biden is not in the White House.

During the last three years of former President Barack Obama’s administration, the economy created more jobs than it did during its best year under Trump.

Critics on Twitter couldn’t quite believe what they read.

“Biden to raise taxes by 3 Trillion Dollars.” Actually, it will be much more than that, and much of it on nonsense. Markets and your 401k’s will CRASH. Jobs will disappear! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 1, 2020

You already made the jobs disappear, sweetie. pic.twitter.com/AqXPev5Xc7 — Jedi, Interrupted 🏳️‍🌈 (@JediCounselor) August 1, 2020

What jobs? You know we can read the paper. Why can't you? — Jennifer Taub (@jentaub) August 1, 2020

"Jobs will disappear," says the guy who wiped out all of the job gains since the Great Recession. — Paul 👻 (@pablo_honey1) August 1, 2020

GDP decreased 34.3 percent- more than twice the drop that occurred during the Great Depression



You can’t have economic prosperity without effective public health. The failure to contain this virus has handed The rest of this century over to China to rule — stevegreenberg (@stevegreenberg) August 2, 2020

Biden wants to raise taxes on the billionaires, so that the middle class and lower classes can have health care and a higher minimum wage. Meanwhile you cut taxes for the ultra wealthy so that your friends could have better lives at the expense of the middle class. — Mrs. Krassenstein (@HKrassenstein) August 1, 2020