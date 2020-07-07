Trump's Job Approval Rating Sinks To 38% Amid Record-Busting Partisan Divide

3dfoto via Getty Images

Only 38% of Americans approve of Donald Trump’s job performance in the latest Gallup poll, a rating that’s among the lowest of his presidency as the race for the White House nears the homestretch.

The latest poll shows Trump hitting record lows among Democrats and independents. Only 33% of independents approve of the job Trump is doing, down 6 points from early June.

The president has also lost support among his traditional backers. His job approval rating among white people fell from 57% last month to 48%, and dropped from 66% to 57% among whites without a college degree.

His approval rating plunged from 52% to 43% among voters ages 50 to 64, and from 51% to 47% among voters over 65.

The survey also revealed a historic divide between Republicans and Democrats, with 91% of Republicans approving of the president’s job performance (up six points), while just 2% of Democrats approve (down 3 points). That’s the largest gap since Gallup began polling in the 1940s.

Trump’s job approval rating was 49% in a Gallup poll in early May and slipped to 39% in June. It hit a low of 35% four times in 2017.

But experts emphasise that there’s still time before the election for just about anything to happen.

“Time will only tell how this race shapes up closer to November based on where things stand with the coronavirus, issues of racial injustice and the economy,” said Ashley Koning, director of the Eagleton Center for Public Interest Polling at Rutgers University.