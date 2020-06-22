'Walk Of Shame': Deflated Trump's Lonely Helicopter Walk Becomes Biting New Meme

US President Donald Trump’s walk back to the White House from Marine One after his Saturday night rally in Tulsa presented an image very different from the one he usually projects.
The Tulsa rally was meant to restart his 2020 reelection campaign, as it was his first big event since the coronavirus pandemic shut down most large gatherings.
But the crowd that turned out was much smaller than anticipated, and Trump returned to the White House with an open shirt and an undone necktie as he clutched one of his campaign’s signature red caps.
On Twitter, critics said Trump looked dejected ― and some even added music to the moment: