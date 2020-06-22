'Walk Of Shame': Deflated Trump's Lonely Helicopter Walk Becomes Biting New Meme

US President Donald Trump’s walk back to the White House from Marine One after his Saturday night rally in Tulsa presented an image very different from the one he usually projects.

The Tulsa rally was meant to restart his 2020 reelection campaign, as it was his first big event since the coronavirus pandemic shut down most large gatherings.

But the crowd that turned out was much smaller than anticipated, and Trump returned to the White House with an open shirt and an undone necktie as he clutched one of his campaign’s signature red caps.

On Twitter, critics said Trump looked dejected ― and some even added music to the moment:

I fixed it!! I’m💀 🤣😂 Trump Returning home after his disappointing Rally! Cover, Foreigner - 'I Want To Know What Love Is' (SOUND UP) pic.twitter.com/n18LRatRap — Just Vent (@JustVent6) June 21, 2020

This is the look of defeat.

This is the true #WalkofShame.

This is glorious to see. pic.twitter.com/J8SHhzp3O3 — Devin Nunes Mom (@NotDevinsMom) June 21, 2020

The walk of shame. pic.twitter.com/u0GRFnnKeY — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) June 21, 2020

This song has so many uses pic.twitter.com/PkfG80CaYL — Comfortably Numb🏠 (@YGalanter) June 21, 2020

Disheveled, defeated, humiliated. His pathetic dog and pony show of racism, xenophobia, corruption and lies is getting old; he was undermined, outclassed and embarrassed by teenagers across the nation who coordinated mass purchases of tickets. Bad night for him and his cult! — Fátima Ptacek (@FatimaPtacek) June 21, 2020

There’s a drag in his stagger

A teeter in his totter

A hitch in his giddyup

A gig in his rigmarole

A ruffle in his shuffle

And an amble in his shamble.#WalkofShame pic.twitter.com/7wmB9a94sz — Bleeding Heart Liberal Marine (@zaharako) June 21, 2020

People heading for the 7 Train after a 12-1 loss at citi field pic.twitter.com/03DwK2Hv9U — Richard Staff (@Staff7998) June 21, 2020

This turned out almost too tragic to post. I'm very very sorry @realDonaldTrump #EverybodyHurts pic.twitter.com/d3nlAL1WAT — Krister Johnson (@KristerJohnson) June 21, 2020

Think about this:



Trump looks worse coming off of Marine One after one poorly attended rally than he's looked at any point during this pandemic or economic crisis.



He doesn't care about you, #MAGA.

He just doesn't.#EveryonesLaughingAtYouDonaldpic.twitter.com/UIE3s1LJYv — Holly Figueroa O'Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) June 21, 2020

This one is my favorite so far. pic.twitter.com/GfoZGkn7pY — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) June 21, 2020

“I just want to cry in MyPillow.” — The Hoarse Whisperer (@HoarseWisperer) June 22, 2020

A liitle mood music for Bunker Boy Trump who risked 6,200 people's lives hope a Klan rally would lift his changes and his dangerous emotional state



via



pic.twitter.com/aZX127y6BI — ☇RiotWomenn☇ (@riotwomennn) June 21, 2020

Walking into work Monday morning like pic.twitter.com/erfDFiPW5z — Sam Clench (@SamClench) June 21, 2020

Dear @MerriamWebster , I have found your 2020 pictorial selection for the word "defeated" — Mike Peerson (@Mikepeerson) June 21, 2020

Wow. Look at this. I've never seen this look from Trump. Dejected. Broken. Small. Wounded.



Chime in - what do you see? https://t.co/YgsZe68lQ1 — MadDogPAC (@maddogpac) June 21, 2020

...quick drawing today to celebrate the Impeached *president’s post Tulsa WALK OF SHAME last night...



Disclaimer: I drew this super fast...not worth spending quality time on it.



Charcoal/pastels drawing #TulsaFlop #TrumpsCoronavirusRally #TulsaRallyFail #TrumpRallyFail pic.twitter.com/2qBFoJtVL7 — Jon Lion Fine Art 😷✊🏽 (@jonlionfineart2) June 21, 2020