The president then boasted about the country’s economy before the coronavirus outbreak, offered condolences for those who have died and emphasised how much he wants to see the resumption of sports.

“I know so many of the tour players and they’re really fantastic people,” he said of pro golfers. “I can’t think of anyone I don’t like. I can’t say that necessarily in life, but when you meet these tour players, they’re just great people. It’s something very special.”

The top-ranked McIlroy, in an interview last week promoting a match for Covid-19 relief, expressed regret that he had played golf with Trump in 2017, which many fans assumed meant he agreed with the president’s views. He said Trump acted graciously, but said he likely wouldn’t hit the links with him again. He also blasted the president’s response to the pandemic.