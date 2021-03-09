Saddest Homecoming Ever? Trump Greeted By A Single Supporter In New York Return.

FNTV via YouTube Donald Trump

Former President Donald Trump didn’t get a warm welcome as he returned to New York for the first time since leaving office: Just one person stood outside Trump Tower to cheer his arrival on Sunday night, the New York Post reported.

The Daily News said Trump is in his hometown to check on the family business, which had been run by his two adult sons while he was in the White House.

Footage from the scene posted on YouTube shows Trump waving from an SUV to the supporter amid a heavy police presence:

By Monday, a handful of supporters had gathered outside Trump Tower with signs and flags, as well as a group of counterprotesters with a giant inflatable rat dressed like Trump and “Arrest Trump” banners.

One demonstrator in New York on Monday held up a “Florida man go home” sign.

It was a far cry from a recent event in Florida, in which supporters who were organized online waved and cheered outside Mar-a-Lago as he returned from a golf outing last month.

Trump was born in New York, and the city was his longtime home, but he changed his residence to Florida in 2019.