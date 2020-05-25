Trump Flips Out After Biden Ad Rips Him For Golfing Amid Growing Death Toll

A new ad from former Vice President Joe Biden’s campaign rips into US President Donald Trump for golfing over the weekend as the coronavirus death toll in the nation approaches 100,000.
Trump fired back with a series of tweets defending his golf as “exercise,” and slamming former President Barack Obama for also playing golf.
Here’s the Biden ad that raised the president’s wrath:
Trump repeatedly slammed Obama for playing golf. In 2014, as the second Ebola case was confirmed in the United States, Trump went on Fox News to rip into the then-president for golfing.
“There are times to play and times that you can’t play. It sends the wrong signal,” he said.
Now, however, he’s defending his own golfing hobby:
This weekend’s golf events were Trump’s first since March 8.
He played multiple rounds in January, February and March as the coronavirus spread to the United States and public health officials called out for testing equipment and protective gear that didn’t arrive for weeks or longer.
USA Today detailed the president’s movements and behaviors in the weeks leading up to his declaration of a national emergency on March 13, saying “he hosted large gatherings at Mar-a-Lago, went golfing, attended fundraisers, dispensed misinformation about the virus and flouted social distancing guidelines known to stem its spread.”