Trump Flips Out After Biden Ad Rips Him For Golfing Amid Growing Death Toll

A new ad from former Vice President Joe Biden’s campaign ripped into President Donald Trump for golfing over the weekend as the coronavirus death toll in the nation approached 100,000.

The video, which Biden posted to his Twitter account on Saturday, features a bar graph tracking coronavirus-related deaths in the U.S. The bar on the graph steadily rises as footage of what appears to be Trump golfing plays in the background.

Nearly 100,000 lives have been lost, and tens of millions are out of work.



Meanwhile, the president spent his day golfing. pic.twitter.com/H1BVNtgVjA — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) May 24, 2020

Trump fired back with a series of tweets, defending his golfing as “exercise” and slamming former President Barack Obama for also playing golf during his own administration.

Sleepy Joe’s representatives have just put out an ad saying that I went to play golf (exercise) today. They think I should stay in the White House at all times. What they didn’t say is that it’s the first time I’ve played golf in almost 3 months, that Biden was constantly..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 25, 2020

...vacationing, relaxing & making shady deals with other countries, & that Barack was always playing golf, doing much of his traveling in a fume spewing 747 to play golf in Hawaii - Once even teeing off immediately after announcing the gruesome death of a great young man by ISIS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 25, 2020

Trump has repeatedly criticized Obama for playing the sport in the past. In 2014, when the second Ebola case was confirmed in the United States, Trump went on Fox News to bash the then-president for golfing.

“There are times to play and times that you can’t play. It sends the wrong signal,” he said.

The last time Trump golfed was March 8. He played multiple rounds in January, February and March as the coronavirus spread to the United States and public health officials called for an increase in testing equipment and protective gear, which didn’t arrive for several weeks or longer.

USA Today detailed the president’s behaviors in the weeks leading up to his declaration of a national emergency on March 13, saying, “he hosted large gatherings at Mar-a-Lago, went golfing, attended fundraisers, dispensed misinformation about the virus and flouted social distancing guidelines known to stem its spread.”