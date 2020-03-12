This article exists as part of the online archive for HuffPost Australia, which closed in 2021.
Trump Drops F-Bomb And A Long, Weird 'OKAYYY' In Coronavirus Hot Mic Moment

The president was caught on mic in a few unscripted moments.

Donald Trump delivered his plan to combat the coronavirus outbreak in a televised speech from the Oval Office on Wednesday night. But mics inadvertently left on before and after the address caught a couple of moments that weren’t in the script.

Trump announced a ban on non-citizens arriving from Europe and promised some economic measures. However, before the networks picked up his speech, the audio from the White House feed caught him noticing ink, perhaps on his shirt:

After the speech, the president let out a lengthy “OK” and exhaled before his mic was taken off:

