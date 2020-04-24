Trump Ponders Whether Light Or Disinfectant Injections Can 'Cure' Coronavirus

Bryan, who is the senior official performing the duties of the undersecretary for science and technology for DHS, gave a presentation during the press conference on experiments testing how solar light affects the coronavirus on surfaces and in the air. Higher temperatures and humidity may kill the virus more quickly, Bryan claimed.

He warned, however, that “it would be irresponsible for us to say that we feel that the summer is going to totally kill the virus. ... That’s not the case.”

Bryan added that these new observations about the virus’ interactions with light should not take away from the coronavirus guidance set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Other health officials on the coronavirus task force were wary of Trump’s suggestions about using light to kill the virus.