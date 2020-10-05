Doctor Warns Trump's Coronavirus Treatment Can Cause Psychosis, Mania

According to the Mayo Clinic, dexamethasone is a steroid that provides relief for inflammation and is used to treat conditions like arthritis, allergic reactions, breathing problems and skin diseases. A study conducted earlier this year found that it helped reduced deaths by 35% in COVID-19 patients who required breathing machines during their treatment and by 20% in those who only needed supplemental oxygen, scientists said.

Notably, the drug does not appear to help patients who are not critically ill. Patients who were given dexamethasone and did not need respiratory support actually died at a higher rate when compared to patients who did not take the steroid.

Many people — including medical experts and people who say they have taken dexamethasone themselves — have shared what they know about the drug on social media.

Stanford Professor Michele Dauber wrote a Twitter thread about her experience with the drug, claiming that it “seriously messes with your mind” and that she “could not wait to get off it.”

“In addition to warning of mood changes my surgeon told me it makes you feel like I could bike up Mt. Tam or run a marathon right after brain surgery when I still had staples in my head,” she wrote.

Dr. Paul Summergrad, the chair of psychiatry at Tufts University, tweeted that when “added to the risk of COVID related neuropsychiatric symptoms/severe delirium,” the drug’s ability to cause “frank mania, or more severe depressive states” should prompt the press “to be asking the medical team how they are formally monitoring his mental status.”

Trump did not help those already questioning his mental state when he sent a series of aggressive, all-caps tweets on Monday, beginning around 6 a.m.