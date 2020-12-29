Trump Mocked For Posting Campaign Ad 7 Weeks After Losing Election

Although Donald Trump lost the presidential election nearly eight weeks ago, he is apparently still campaigning.

On Monday, the president tweeted out a video highlighting various moments from his presidency that actually did happen, such as the confirmation of Justice Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court — as well as some things that didn’t, like his nonexistent Nobel Peace Prize.

The video is red meat for Trump’s base, so maybe it’s no surprise that the whole thing is a riff on the beef industry’s “Beef: It’s What’s For Dinner” ads from the 1990s, from the background music to the tagline “Trump: He’s What’s For America.”

Not surprisingly, many Twitter users had a beef with Trump’s video.

It is not normal for the president to share campaign videos nearly two months after he decisively lost https://t.co/rhB9fXjZwL — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 28, 2020

Looks like a campaign ad. Too bad the election was over in early November. https://t.co/WLoggdDTYv — Javier de Diego (@JaviCNN) December 28, 2020

Trump's team is trolling him. https://t.co/glkcAa0l3w — Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) December 28, 2020

Your taxpayer dollars at work. Propaganda videos for the lame-duck president. https://t.co/eBknMlu6H5 — Jackie Calmes (@jackiekcalmes) December 28, 2020

a) This is ludicrous, revisionist horseshit, and

b) You can claim to stand for whatever the hell you like, pal, but you still lost, your turn is over, you're done, and goodbye. https://t.co/4HCbIEFSNg — Michael Marshall Smith (@ememess) December 28, 2020