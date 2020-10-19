Trump Blames 'Fauci And These Idiots' For His Own Coronavirus Ineptitude

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden called out the president’s attacks as misplaced and counterproductive. He urged Trump to instead formulate a cohesive national strategy to confront the virus.

“Coronavirus infections are spiking across the country, but President Trump decided to attack Dr Fauci again today ... instead of laying out a plan to beat this virus or heeding their advice about how we can save lives and get our economy moving again,” the Biden campaign said in a statement Monday afternoon.

“The American people have never backed down from a challenge,” the statement continued, “but they need a leader to show the way and all President Trump has done is cower and wallow in self-pity.”

Trump’s comments represent a doubling down on a new presidential pandemic strategy: Blame the experts.