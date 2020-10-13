President Donald Trump really can’t mask his antipathy for how Joe Biden is treating the coronavirus.

Case in point: On Monday, the president posted a bizarre tweet suggesting the “lamestream media” is covering up Biden’s mask habits.

So Biden is coughing and hacking and playing “fingers” with his mask, all over the place, and the Fake News doesn’t want to even think about discussing it. “Journalism” has reached the all time low in history. Sadly, Lamestream knows this and doesn’t even care! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 12, 2020

The tweet apparently was inspired by a viral video taken Friday that shows the Democratic presidential nominee lowering his mask and coughing into his hand at a Las Vegas campaign stop.

That clearly wasn’t the most hygienic thing Biden could have done, but Trump’s complaint seems just a tad disingenuous, considering the president is notoriously mask-averse, has organised events that have turned into super-spreader events. and contracted COVID-19 himself.

Biden, meanwhile, has stressed the importance of mask-wearing to help stem the pandemic, and his campaign has been much more scrupulous about following virus-related health protocols than the Trump team.

No wonder many Twitter users quickly mocked Trump’s tweet.

Are you suggesting that you infected him at the debate? https://t.co/VALvXUkB8w — Michael Mechanic (@MichaelMechanic) October 12, 2020

The president who refused to wear a mask for most of pandemic wants press to fault Biden for touching his? https://t.co/KnuZwHxtx5 — Greg Miller (@gregpmiller) October 12, 2020

Dude still has Covid, has already killled 215,000 Americans, and he’s mocking Biden for coughing. https://t.co/6gekDpd4wN — John Aravosis 🇺🇸🇬🇷🏳️‍🌈 (@aravosis) October 12, 2020

Trump wants to make the health of a candidate for POTUS a center-piece of the final 3 weeks. I welcome him sharing his lab tests, his CT scans, and his other medical records. I REALLY hope he doesn't share his infection with us, any more than he already has. https://t.co/WGYZrtH8h3 — (((Howard Forman))) (@thehowie) October 12, 2020

Some people were skeptical about Trump’s claim, for obvious reasons.

if biden helped cause a massive outbreak in his inner cirlce and his campaign, i think it would be front page news, https://t.co/E0RNz16gDk — Asawin Suebsaeng (@swin24) October 12, 2020

Biden tested negative today. His campaign reports every Covid test https://t.co/BSlXozrMNx — Rick Newman (@rickjnewman) October 12, 2020

FWIW. Biden has put out daily results of his COVID tests. Trump’s are hidden from public view, if he’s taken them at all. https://t.co/mJr8lM7Ms6 — Sam Stein (@samstein) October 12, 2020

One person feared Trump’s tweet would inspire his followers to continue to forgo their masks.

Each time Trump mocks a responsible mask-wearer, like @JoeBiden, I think to myself, "Well that's probably another six months of living like this." Because the mixed messaging is a big reason this virus is still hammering usour economy. It's truly ignorant. https://t.co/05MtiJlnEy — Mike Collier (@CollierForTexas) October 12, 2020

Some people were left wondering what “playing fingers” means.

trying to focus on something unrelated but have accidentally typed "playing fingers" into google twice now https://t.co/yzZidJWOb8 — Ashley Feinberg (@ashleyfeinberg) October 12, 2020

I'm ESL, so can someone explain what "playing 'fingers'" means? https://t.co/hGniNaU4yQ — Markos Moulitsas (@markos) October 12, 2020

HuffPost reached out to the Trump campaign for clarity on what “playing fingers” means, but no immediate response was provided.

Writer E. Jean Carroll, who is suing Trump for defamation in a case stemming from a sexual assault allegation she lodged against him, had a theory as good as any.

Sir, you had your "fingers" and hands all over women for the last 40 years.



YOU are "the all time low in history." https://t.co/EyiduIBiUA — E. Jean Carroll (@ejeancarroll) October 12, 2020