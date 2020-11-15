Trump Publicly Acknowledges Biden Win For First Time Then Quickly Backtracks

Tump’s public acknowledgment of Biden’s victory comes on the heels of a massive pro-Trump rally in Washington on Saturday in which attendees echoed the president’s claims of a rigged election.

The rally, dubbed the “Million MAGA March” by participants, drew thousands of Trump supporters as well as counter-demonstrators. Violent clashes between the two parties erupted after nightfall on Saturday, leading to at least one stabbing and more than a dozen arrests.