Trevor Noah Names The 2 Choices Facing America And One Involves 'Demon Sperm'

Trevor Noah on Tuesday spelled out the stark choices facing the United States.

In his latest monologue taking aim at the White House’s catastrophic handling of the coronavirus pandemic, the “Daily Show” host picked apart President Donald Trump’s earlier promotion of a video containing misinformation about COVID-19.

The misleading clip, which was pulled by multiple social media platforms, features Dr. Stella Immanuel, who once suggested that “sex is a spiritual transaction, so when you are doing it by yourself, demons come and join you.”

“America has two choices right now,” Noah said. “Limit the spread of corona by following the science, or listen to the advice of internet randos like Dr Demon Sperm.”

