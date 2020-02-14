This article exists as part of the online archive for HuffPost Australia, which closed in 2021.
Trevor Noah Pukes Up The Grossest US Presidential Campaign Analogy

"The Daily Show" host explained why presidential campaigns are in many ways like getting drunk at a party.

Trevor Noah on Wednesday came up with a gag-inducing way to describe presidential campaigns.

“The Daily Show” host noted “the timing couldn’t be better” for Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) ― who placed third in Tuesday’s New Hampshire Democratic primary ― because “in many ways” the campaigns are “like getting drunk at a party.”

“You wanna peak at the right time,” said Noah.

“See, the other candidates, they had their surge last year, which is too early,” he continued. “It’s like getting wasted at 6 p.m., yeah, because by the time the party’s going you’re puking in the bushes going, ‘I’m so sorry I didn’t pace myself. I promise I’ll do better in South Carolina.’”

Check out the clip here:

