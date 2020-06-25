This article exists as part of the online archive for HuffPost Australia, which closed in 2021.
Trevor Noah Gives 'Honest' Response To Bubba Wallace Noose Incident

The "Daily Show" host bared his feelings after the FBI determined that the Black NASCAR driver wasn't targeted by a hate crime.

Trevor Noah didn’t have a funny response Wednesday after the FBI determined that a noose found in the racetrack garage of Black NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace wasn’t intended as a racist attack on him. (See the video below.)

Investigators said the noose had been there since at least October ― before Wallace was using the stall at Alabama’s Talladega Superspeedway ― and that it was used to pull the garage door down.

The“Daily Show” host, who called a noose “the N-word of ropes,” just spoke from the heart about what transpired.

“I’m going to be honest with you: I’m just relieved,” Noah said. “I’m relieved.”

“Because for a story involving a noose, this is the best outcome,” he added.

Noah then asked “Daily Show” correspondent and comedian Roy Wood Jr. for his take.

Wood wasn’t as sanguine and compared a noose to excrement.

“A noose is never good news,” Wood said, adding ”If you see a turd in your kitchen, you don’t care why it was there or how long or who put the turd there. ... There’s a turd in your kitchen, and you ain’t happy about it, and you want that shit gone.”

Wood also asked, of all the knots they could have used ― and he called on his Boy Scout knowledge to name several ― why did they use a noose to close a garage door?

