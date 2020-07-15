Tom Hanks Laughs At Eating Takeout With Rita Wilson In Isolation

As the world learned that famous couple Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson had the coronavirus, the two were discovering one of its then-obscure symptoms.

Hanks, the two-time Oscar-winner who stars in the seafaring thriller ‘Greyhound’, said on ‘The Late Show’ Tuesday that Wilson got the worst of COVID-19 when they were sick in March: Headache, high fever, horrible nausea ― and loss of taste.

“And that was before that was known to be a thing,” Hanks said of the symptom.

Hanks chuckled in recalling a meal that was delivered to where they were in self-isolation.

“We were eating takeout food that I would have thought was delicious,” he told host Stephen Colbert. “It was savoury goodness. It had butter sauces. It had come from a ... highly recommended joint. And she was saying, ’This tastes like oatmeal to me.′ I thought she was insane.”

Hanks went on to describe his symptoms, which included “bones that felt like they were made out of soda crackers. Every time I moved around I felt like something was cracking inside me.”

Watch that segment above and then check out another part below in which Hanks described having his plasma extracted for its coronavirus antibodies. He said he donated a Big Gulp’s worth divided among four people, but won’t be having socially distant cocktails with his beneficiaries any time soon.