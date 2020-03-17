Tom Hanks And Rita Wilson Self-Quarantining After Release From Australian Hospital

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have been discharged from a Gold Coast, Australia, hospital five days after they announced their coronavirus diagnosis, but they will remain in isolation for the time being to limit the spread of the pandemic.

A representative of Wilson confirmed to HuffPost that both actors are self-quarantined at their place in Australia.

Last Wednesday, Hanks released a statement announcing that he and his wife, both 63, had tested positive for COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus. They sought testing after feeling run down and experiencing cold-like symptoms.

They would be “tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no?” Hanks wrote.

The pair had been on the Gold Coast, where director Baz Luhrmann was in pre-production on his untitled Elvis Presley film, in which Hanks stars as Presley’s manager, Colonel Tom Parker.

Filming for the movie has been stopped since Hanks’ diagnosis, according to People, which first reported the news of his release. Hanks is the only person on set believed to have been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus, a representative of the film told People.

The couple had shared two updates during their time at the Gold Coast University Hospital, dabbling in some Aussie treats and using their diagnosis to remind fans that their isolation was paramount in order to prevent spreading the disease to those who could suffer a more serious case.

Thanks to the Helpers. Let’s take care of ourselves and each other. Hanx pic.twitter.com/09gCdvzGcO — Tom Hanks (@tomhanks) March 15, 2020