Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson Say They've Tested Positive For Coronavirus

Actors Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, Hanks said in a statement on Wednesday.

The married couple are currently in Australia where Hanks was working on director Baz Luhrmann’s untitled Elvis Presley film. Hanks plays Presley’s manager, Colonel Tom Parker, in the movie.

Hanks tweeted that he and Wilson had been screened for COVID-19 after feeling a “bit tired” and “like we had colds.”

“To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive,” the actor, 63, wrote, adding that the couple would now be “tested, observed and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires.”

Warner Bros., which is producing the Luhrmann film, told Deadline in a statement that it was “aware that a company member” from the movie had tested positive for the virus.

Without identifying Hanks by name, the company said it was “working closely with the appropriate Australian health agencies to identify and contact anyone who may have come in direct contact with the individual.”

At least 112 people in Australia has tested positive to COVID-19 as of Thursday.

The World Health Organization declared the coronavirus a pandemic on Wednesday, and President Donald Trump announced a ban on all travel from Europe to the US for 30 days.