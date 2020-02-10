Tom Hanks And Charlize Theron Win Best Oscars Moment By Sticking Up For ‘Parasite’

It was truly a peach of a moment.

Tom Hanks, Charlize Theron and others won the award for the most supportive audience members when they stuck up for the cast and crew of “Parasite” at the 2020 Oscars Sunday night.

The South Korean film made history when it picked up four major trophies at the awards show Sunday night — including Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, Best International Feature and Best Picture.

But when Miky Lee, one of the film’s executive producers, took the stage to say a few words after her movie became the first foreign-language film to win Best Picture, the lights on the stage dimmed, indicating to the audience that her acceptance speech was being cut for time.

But Lee’s snub didn’t seem to sit well with Hanks, Theron, and Margot Robbie, who began to chant, “Up! Up! Up! Up!” in regards to the stage lights — clearly signaling to the folks running the show that they wanted to hear her speech.

Tom Hanks, Charlize Theron and Margot Robbie leading the chant to get the lights and microphone up again for the Parasite team. A moment.pic.twitter.com/WXz7zL7EWf — Sofía (@starkcanarie) February 10, 2020

People on Twitter absolutely loved that Hanks, Theron and company wanted “Parasite” to fully enjoy its big moment.

Tom Hanks and Charlize Theron screaming “UP!” so the cast and crew of Parasite could finish their speeches is the level of support we all need! #Oscars pic.twitter.com/kZDYvBmT8f — Len Webster (@lennwebster) February 10, 2020

I don’t really believe in God but... God bless Tom Hanks for leading the charge to keep the lights on so that Bong Joon-Ho and the #Parasite crew could finish speaking and fully enjoy their victory. #Oscarspic.twitter.com/hawx8PKMcL — Jay Thomas (@ThisJayThomas) February 10, 2020

Tom Hanks and other front row artists in the Oscars chanted to give more time to Parasite casts to have longer speech! Melts my heart 💖 — Jewel 🍒 (@aguirrejewl) February 10, 2020

Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, you are amazing for making sure team #Parasite could get their full moment. #Oscars https://t.co/LLjKYKKCq1 — Maestrotaku (@Maestrotakus) February 10, 2020

As the lights came back up, cheers could be heard around the theater. Lee smiled as she took the microphone and thanked Bong Joon Ho, who won Best Director earlier in the night.