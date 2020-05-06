This article exists as part of the online archive for HuffPost Australia, which closed in 2021.
Entertainment

Tom Cruise And Elon Musk Working On Action Movie To Be Shot In Space: Report

The actor would use Musk's SpaceX rocket in the project, which is in the "early stages of liftoff," according to Deadline.

Major Tom to ground control?

Tom Cruise is planning to make an action movie in outer space with Elon Musk’s SpaceX rocket company, Deadline reported.

“This is real,” longtime showbiz reporter Mike Fleming Jr. wrote, although the entertainment news outlet’s article emphasized the project was “in the early stages of liftoff” and no studio is “in the mix” yet.

The adventure movie, in conjunction with NASA, would be the first narrative feature film to be shot in actual outer space.

Cruise, 57, has been known to risk personal safety for the sake of being a matinee hero. On “Mission: Impossible ― Fallout,” he broke an ankle in a leap from one rooftop to another.

Cruise’s “Top Gun: Maverick,” the sequel to his flyboy hit “Top Gun,” is now due out in December after a delay due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Musk, a billionaire innovator who welcomed a baby boy with singer Grimes this week, founded SpaceX with the hopes of enabling space travel for tourists and eventual journeys to Mars. It cut 10% of its staff in January 2019.

HuffPost has reached out to reps for Cruise and Musk.

Suggest a correction
moviesTom CruiseElon Muskspacespacex
This article exists as part of the online archive for HuffPost Australia. Certain site features have been disabled. If you have questions or concerns, please check our FAQ or contact support@huffpost.com.