Major Tom to ground control?

Tom Cruise is planning to make an action movie in outer space with Elon Musk’s SpaceX rocket company, Deadline reported.

“This is real,” longtime showbiz reporter Mike Fleming Jr. wrote, although the entertainment news outlet’s article emphasized the project was “in the early stages of liftoff” and no studio is “in the mix” yet.

The adventure movie, in conjunction with NASA, would be the first narrative feature film to be shot in actual outer space.

Cruise, 57, has been known to risk personal safety for the sake of being a matinee hero. On “Mission: Impossible ― Fallout,” he broke an ankle in a leap from one rooftop to another.

Cruise’s “Top Gun: Maverick,” the sequel to his flyboy hit “Top Gun,” is now due out in December after a delay due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Musk, a billionaire innovator who welcomed a baby boy with singer Grimes this week, founded SpaceX with the hopes of enabling space travel for tourists and eventual journeys to Mars. It cut 10% of its staff in January 2019.