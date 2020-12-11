Also shortlisted were outgoing President Donald Trump; the movement for racial justice; healthcare workers on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic and infectious diseases specialist Dr Anthony Fauci.

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are TIME's 2020 Person of the Year #TIMEPOY https://t.co/o97QNlSBrl pic.twitter.com/KuoBoebBN4 — TIME (@TIME) December 11, 2020

“If Donald Trump was a force for disruption and division over the past four years, Biden and Harris show where the nation is heading: a blend of ethnicities, lived experiences and world views that must find a way forward together if the American experiment is to survive,” Time editor-in-chief Edward Felsenthal wrote of the magazine’s decision.

While some critics on Twitter railed against the publication for not honoring those tackling and treating the spread of COVID-19, others seized the opportunity to mock Trump and imagine how he will respond to a second loss to Biden in as many months.

“Stand by for lawsuit alleging the magazine’s selection process was fraudulent and rigged,” joked “Star Wars” actor Mark Hamill.

Stand by for lawsuit alleging the magazine's selection process was fraudulent and rigged.#TimeLoser_tRUMP pic.twitter.com/SupLLMUh75 — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) December 11, 2020

Anyone checked on the biggest loser tonight? 😎 — Mama_C2 (@mama_c2) December 11, 2020

“I’m mad. I’m soooooooooo bigly fucking mad right now. Knowing that people are laughing at me (again) and saying, ‘damn you just can’t stop losing, you orange-faced fascist’ makes is so much worse... Completely unrelated but, my kids are awful too. We’re all just... terrible.” pic.twitter.com/A9Aa51Wgxn — Corey🤬Reynolds (@coreyreynoldsLA) December 11, 2020

Y’all straight up trolled Trump by pretending he was in consideration. Love it. pic.twitter.com/SEMttQIVdC — QONDI 💛 🐝 🇺🇸🇿🇦🇿🇼 (@WeAreAllOther) December 11, 2020

This is going to drive Trump nuts.... pic.twitter.com/7EbZUD1asj — Amy Siskind 🏳️‍🌈 (@Amy_Siskind) December 11, 2020

Trump lost to Biden again 😂 — Stacie (@swhaley05) December 11, 2020

Trump’s head just imploded. Just waiting for the tweet storm. pic.twitter.com/ZqABFRJzXZ — M ✌🏻✌🏻WEAR A MASK (@sassybibrarian) December 11, 2020

Fake news. Trump has his own Time Magazine being printed. https://t.co/G0ktblYjqt — Lea Black (@LeaBlackMiami) December 11, 2020

Has Trump started ranting about Time magazine yet? If not, either he’s not watching tv - the only place he gets his news - or he’s asleep. Or calling his corrupt Proto fascists in the GOP with more thoughts on their war on democracy. — Kurt "Masks Save Lives" Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) December 11, 2020

Remember when @realDonaldTrump made a fake @TIME magazine cover of himself and had it hanging up at his golf clubs? 😂 pic.twitter.com/1UecdbGoR5 — Brett Gursky (@BrettGursky) December 11, 2020

Joe Biden & Kamala Harris have been named Time Magazine persons of the year beating a large group of candidates including Donald J Trump. Stand by for a major tantrum! — Steve Gibbons (@SteveGibbonsXMP) December 11, 2020

Time Magazine named Joe Biden and Kamala Harris 2020's Person of the Year. Trump demands a recount. pic.twitter.com/U14uSMiRG9 — Jarrett Bellini (@JarrettBellini) December 11, 2020

Dear me - thank you Time magazine. Was there media around when trump found out? Do we have footage of his head exploding? — Jen Houston (@jen_vevie) December 11, 2020

Time Magazine to Trump. pic.twitter.com/TC2OwxXY0U — Jeffrey We Voted Out That Gameshow Clown Wright (@jfreewright) December 11, 2020