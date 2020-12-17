Bachelor Star Tim Robards Worries Followers With Video Of His Baby

Followers of ’The Bachelor Australia’ star Tim Robards have defended him after a seemingly harmless workout video with his baby, Elle, attracted criticism on Instagram.

Tim and wife Anna Heinrich, who found love on the 2013 first season of the reality show, welcomed their daughter last month.

The 38-year-old chiropractor posted an edited sped-up video of himself working out with his bub strapped to his chest in a baby carrier Tuesday.

The video ruffled feathers with some followers.

“Can she breathe ok in there. She might get dizzy. Maybe when older would be better,” one concerned follower wrote.

“Why do u feel you need to do this... I have anxiety watching this,” another posted alongside the Instagram video.

“The little ones head would have been bouncing around with that movement. Those carriers are not designed to be active in like that with a 4 week old baby. This is disturbing to watch,” wrote another user.

Tim stepped in to assure people the video was “sped up” while others jumped to his defence.

“To all the haters out there. I’ve trained with Tim many many times. The guy has more control with dips and pull ups than many parents have walking on their feet,” one follower commented.

“All these bloody know all’s on here enjoy the video or unfollow Elle is fine if she was in distress she’d be crying all these negative nancies,” said another.

In August, Tim quit his Melbourne-based acting job on ‘Neighbours’, which kept filming in Melbourne throughout the pandemic, to be with his pregnant wife.

“I made the gut-wrenching decision to depart Neighbours early as my responsibilities as a husband and father have to take precedence,’’ he said in a statement.