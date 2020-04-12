Tim Brooke-Taylor, Goodies Star, Dies From Coronavirus, Aged 79

Comedian and actor Tim Brooke-Taylor has died after contracting coronavirus, aged 79.

His agent said in a statement: “It is with great sadness that we announce Tim’s death early today from Covid-19.

“Joining Footlights in 1960 took him to providing a huge variety of splendid entertainment – television, radio, theatre, film, books, DVDs, CDs, quizzes, etc – all of which he undertook with energy and a great sense of fun.”

WPA Pool via Getty Images Tim Brooke-Taylor (1940-2020)

His agent continued: “We will remember him for so much but must just mention The Goodies and I’m Sorry I Haven’t A Clue.

“He had, of course, many fans whom he always treated cheerfully even after long and exhausting rehearsals and recordings. He was an exceptional client and a pleasure to represent.

“We’re grateful that we have so much of his work to view, read and listen to. In all the time with us and in all his showbiz work, he has been supported by Christine, his wife.”

South Coast Press/Shutterstock The Goodies pictured in 1973 (L-R) Tim Brooke-Taylor, Graeme Garden and Bill Oddie

Fellow Goodie Graeme Garden was one of the first to pay tribute, describing him as a “funny, sociable, generous man.

“I am terribly saddened by the loss of a dear colleague and close friend of over 50 years,” Graeme said.

“Tim and I met at Cambridge University in the early 1960s and have enjoyed working together almost constantly from that time onwards, on radio, stage, and TV.

“He was a funny, sociable, generous man who was a delight to work with.

“Audiences found him not only hilarious but also adorable.

“His loss at this dreadful time is particularly hard to bear and my thoughts are with Christine, Ben, Edward and their families.”

Many stars from the entertainment world have paid tribute on Twitter...

Just heard the devastating news of the death of Tim Brooke-Taylor. A hero for as long as I can remember, and –on a few golden occasions – a colleague and collaborator on I'm Sorry I Haven't A Clue. Gentle, kind, funny, wise, warm, but piercingly witty when he chose to be. So sad — Stephen Fry (@stephenfry) April 12, 2020

RIP the delightful and brilliant Tim Brooke-Taylor. x pic.twitter.com/TjSzPJIXeK — Jack Dee (@TheRealJackDee) April 12, 2020

I was obsessed with ‘The Goodies’ as a child, the first comedy show I really loved. I queued up to get the Goodies’ autographs as a grown-up, and got to meet Tim Brooke-Taylor more recently at a party. I was in total awe, but he was so kind & generous. It is so sad he is gone. pic.twitter.com/wxyGpJoyIU — David Walliams (@davidwalliams) April 12, 2020

So sad that lovely - and much loved- Tim Brooke-Taylor has died. Always a Goodie, his modesty belied a huge legacy in British comedy- in show after show from Cambridge days on, from I’m Sorry I’ll Read That Again to Clue. 1/3 — Rory Bremner (@rorybremner) April 12, 2020

#Goodies Eccentric exuberance and wild innocent energy. To our young generation they were Adrenalin. Tim Brooke-Taylor never waned. Never disappointed. Such sad and bitter news is this. https://t.co/W6n5HnKnPZ — Alison Moyet (@AlisonMoyet) April 12, 2020

So sorry to hear that Tim Brooke Taylor has passed away. He was such a lovely funny man. I watched him as a kid and it was always a thrill to work with him. — Ross Noble (@realrossnoble) April 12, 2020

This is terribly sad news. He was a wonderful comedian and a really lovely man and I feel honoured to have known and worked with him. The world has been robbed - he had years more joy to give. https://t.co/1rnGcYGlfk — David Mitchell (@RealDMitchell) April 12, 2020

So very sad to hear that Tim Brooke Taylor has passed away. What a lovely man, a legend of entertainment and best of all he was so wonderfully, ridiculously silly. — Rachel Parris (@rachelparris) April 12, 2020

Deeply sad to hear of the death of Tim Brooke Taylor, and immensely proud to have worked with him a couple of years ago. — Anne Hegerty (@anne_hegerty) April 12, 2020

Tim began his acting career at Cambridge University where he was president of the famed Footlights performing arts club.

He toured internationally with the Footlights revue in 1964 before finding wider recognition for his work on BBC Radio with I’m Sorry, I’ll Read That Again.

He moved into TV with At Last The 1948 Show, where he starred alongside John Cleese and Graham Chapman.

But it was as one of The Goodies, alongside Graeme Garden and Bill Oddie, that he found international fame, earning household name status in the UK, Australia and New Zealand and attracting millions of viewers in its heyday.

He was also a regular panellist on BBC Radio 4’s I’m Sorry I Haven’t A Clue for over 40 years.