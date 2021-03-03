Actor Tim Allen said he got a kick out of ex-President Donald Trump making people mad and also explained in a new interview why he’s a conservative.

On the latest episode of Marc Maron’s “WTF” podcast, the “Last Man Standing” star said his dislike of paying taxes — and not knowing what the government was spending half of his income on — pushed him politically to the right.

Allen attended Trump’s inauguration in January 2017 and later provoked anger when he likened his experience as a conservative in Hollywood to living in 1930s Nazi Germany. Maron asked him how he minimised backlash for his conservative views.

“I literally don’t preach anything,” said Allen, who described himself as a fiscal conservative.

“What I’ve done is just not joined into, as I call it, the ‘we culture,’” he continued. “I’m not telling anybody else how to live. I don’t like that, ‘we should do this’ or, ‘we should do that.’”

“Once I realised that the last president pissed people off, I kind of liked that,” Allen added. “So it was fun to just not say anything. Didn’t join in the lynching crowd.”

Despite his apparent delight over Trump’s divisiveness, Allen said he’s been friendly with Bill and Hillary Clinton. He just didn’t think the former secretary of state “should have been president.”

“In the end, you go the other direction,” he added. “There’s nothing personal about it. If you don’t like it then wait ’til the next election.”