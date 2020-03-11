TikTok Dance Star Charli D'Amelio Slays 'The Tonight Show'

.@charlidamelio dances her way through some of the top TikTok dance trends #FallonTonight pic.twitter.com/jePcXaljgU — Fallon Tonight (@FallonTonight) March 11, 2020

TikTok star Charli D’Amelio danced her way into network television viewers’ hearts on “The Tonight Show” Tuesday. (See the clip above.)

D’Amelio, known for her dance videos on the short-form video app, writes in her bio on her profile, “don’t worry i don’t get the hype either,” pres

umably referring to her fame. But her 35 million followers might disagree — as would the hundreds of thousands of YouTube viewers clicking madly on her fun moment with Jimmy Fallon.

The Connecticut teenager, dubbed the “reigning queen of TikTok” by The New York Times, instructed the host on how to do eight TikTok dances, with Fallon joining in on the last one.