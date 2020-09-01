Tiffany Trump's 'Clueless' Attack On Joe Biden Backfires On Twitter

Tiffany Trump, one of President Donald Trump’s two daughters, took a swipe at former Vice President Joe Biden on Twitter on Monday.

But the nature of the attack on the Democratic presidential nominee struck her critics as more than a little ironic: She called him a liar.

Tiffany Trump, the only child of Donald Trump and second wife Marla Maples, tweeted:

Please stop lying Joe. You may think we are too ignorant to see through the lies— but God knows the truth. — Tiffany Ariana Trump (@TiffanyATrump) August 31, 2020

The Washington Post’s “Fact Checker” column, which tracks Trump’s lies, found he crossed the 20,000 mark in July... or 12 false and misleading claims each day of his presidency.

Tiffany Trump spent much of the president’s first term out of the public eye, but last week she delivered a prime-time speech at the Republican National Convention.

Her tweet appears to be an indication she intends to remain politically vocal ― but critics on social media were quick to point out the hypocrisy in her attack, given her father’s record:

God does know the truth. — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) August 31, 2020

You are accusing Biden of lying? Are you that clueless?



Holy moly the gaslighting and idiocy runs deep in that fam. — KFClinton - KAMALA 🐝💛 (@KFClinton3) August 31, 2020

Is this the God of 2 Corinthians? https://t.co/k3uhGCiMLG — Wajahat "Wears a Mask Because of a Pandemic" Ali (@WajahatAli) August 31, 2020

Here’s your dad talking about Your legs and breasts when you were a toddler: (1994)



“She’s got Marla’s legs. We don’t know whether or not she’s got this part yet, but time will tell,” Trump added, while cupping his hands to his chest to indicate breasts. https://t.co/QrrVbV9AqK — Soledad O'Brien (@soledadobrien) August 31, 2020

Another trump trying to gaslight Americans. God does know the truth! — Amanda Wyss (@_AmandaWyss) September 1, 2020

God knows your father ripped babies from their parents arms.



God knows your father caged children.



God knows your father has been credibly accused of rape/assault by 30 women.



God knows your father won't give his DNA in a rape case.



God knows your father is a racist. https://t.co/tqFC5aojaS — Don Winslow (@donwinslow) August 31, 2020

Your father says windmills cause cancer and people should drink bleach. https://t.co/jgt9F0uCS6 — Roshan Rinaldi (@Roshan_Rinaldi) August 31, 2020

183,563. Do you give a damn? https://t.co/RjvwPagj9T — David Corn (@DavidCornDC) September 1, 2020

I regret to inform you that Tiffany Trump has gone full heel https://t.co/BlOXpNXWaF — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 31, 2020

The irony of anyone in the Trump family invoking God is just too fucking much. https://t.co/YsRQfZZjC7 — Rep Richard Dangler (@RDangler) August 31, 2020

Does God know about the 20,000 lies?



https://t.co/Au39wm0wSn — 🏝Kim (@kim) August 31, 2020

Omg. I always thought that she was the decent one... 😩 https://t.co/IWMBPfec11 — Venture Capital (@kelly2277) August 31, 2020