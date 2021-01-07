'Read The Room': Tiffany Trump Stuns With Birthday Tweet Amid Capitol Violence

Critics were blown away Wednesday by Tiffany Trump ’s decision to write a chirpy happy birthday tweet to her brother Eric Trump as their father’s supporters rioted inside the U.S. Capitol to stop the course of democracy.

Happy Birthday @erictrump I love you and I’m so grateful to always have you by my side! ❤️ https://t.co/VKibmOQmQu — Tiffany Ariana Trump (@TiffanyATrump) January 6, 2021

Earlier, she had retweeted one of her father’s tweets about the protests, writing “Peace above all.”

Hundreds of rioters stormed the Capitol building after President Donald Trump egged them on to protest his election loss. They aggressively breached the building, its offices and legislative chambers during a joint congressional session to formally certify President-elect Joe Biden’s win.

One woman was shot during clashes with police and later died.

Trump’s other children condemned the violence after having already praised the mob that carried it out.

Calling the GOP the “party of Law & Order,” Eric Trump called for the prosecution of “anyone who crosses that line to the fullest extent of the law.”

Ivanka Trump had called the protesters “patriots,” but later deleted the tweet and condemned the violence as “unacceptable.”

Donal Trump Jr. said, “this is wrong and not who we are.”

“Be peaceful and use your 1st Amendment rights, but don’t start acting like the other side,” he tweeted. “We have a country to save and this doesn’t help anyone.”

But Tiffany Trump’s missive stood out for its bizarre and inappropriate timing.

Late entry into the tone-deaf twitter hall of fame — Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) January 7, 2021

I'm still keeping track. So far today:

-Don Jr. and Eric Trump whipped up the crowds in DC

-Ivanka Trump referred to those storming the Capitol as "American Patriots" before she deleted the tweet

-Tiffany feels this is the opportune moment to post...this... https://t.co/gjBTZaz8sR — Emily Jane Fox (@emilyjanefox) January 6, 2021

So do we think Tiffany is just blissfully unaware of what happened in DC today or just doesn’t understand the gravity of her father fomenting a coup? — Jesse Damiani (@JesseDamiani) January 6, 2021

read the room tiffany https://t.co/UsrxyQ5bgT — Tyler Dinucci (@TylerDinucci) January 6, 2021