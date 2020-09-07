The UK’s ’This Morning’ viewers got a lot more than they bargained for when they tuned into the first show of the week, when a nudist revealed a little more than was probably intended.

During Monday’s live broadcast, roving reporter Josie Gibson paid a visit to a naturist site, interviewing various guests in a feature that was, obviously, absolutely jam-packed with innuendo.

Later in the show, Josie even got in on the fun, presenting a competition segment while seemingly in the buff herself.

ITV This Morning visiting a nudist camp was always going to be a recipe for disaster, wasn't it?

Unfortunately, while various items were used to protect the modesty of those around her, one chap standing behind a car door wasn’t quite positioned correctly meaning he ended up flashing his penis to the entire nation.

And as you can see, Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby’s faces as the scene unfolded pretty much said it all.

“That was close,” Schofe joked back in the studio, adding: “We were right on the ragged edge there.”

ITV Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield on This Morning

And they weren’t the only ones who picked up on the X-rated moment during the show…

Omg just looking at @Schofe & @hollywills faces on @thismorning with the nudist man behind the car door showing a bit more than he should.. 😂🙈 — Juliana Cureton (@jcureton48) September 7, 2020

Not a great cameraman on This Morning during the nudist segment pic.twitter.com/q7u3cfey3K — Kelly Stuart (@Denton83) September 7, 2020

@thismorning I just saw Penis — Ҡąէ ට’Ͳօղìç (@__Kateract) September 7, 2020

THAT WAS A PENIS @thismorning !!! 😂😂😂😂😂 — Billie-Adora x | BLM | ACAB (@Transgirlbillie) September 7, 2020

OMG did anyone watch @Josiestweet reporting live from a nudist colony on @thismorning 😂😂😂 One of the blokes stood behind a car they were advertising literally had his knackers completely out accidentally😂😂😂 @hollywills & @Schofe were hanging off their chairs. Go watch it😂 — Ellie Colton (@elliecolton_) September 7, 2020

Literally sat crying with laughter at @Josiestweet at the nudist resort in Liverpool 🤣😂🤣 Blates just saw that old man’s bell end live on TV 🤣 @thismorning #thismorning pic.twitter.com/xBZXC1nEcX — MART TWEEDY ✊🏾 (@MartTweedy) September 7, 2020

In recent times, Josie’s often-chaotic segments on ‘This Morning’ have provided plenty of entertainment for us.