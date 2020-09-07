The UK’s ’This Morning’ viewers got a lot more than they bargained for when they tuned into the first show of the week, when a nudist revealed a little more than was probably intended.
During Monday’s live broadcast, roving reporter Josie Gibson paid a visit to a naturist site, interviewing various guests in a feature that was, obviously, absolutely jam-packed with innuendo.
Later in the show, Josie even got in on the fun, presenting a competition segment while seemingly in the buff herself.
Unfortunately, while various items were used to protect the modesty of those around her, one chap standing behind a car door wasn’t quite positioned correctly meaning he ended up flashing his penis to the entire nation.
And as you can see, Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby’s faces as the scene unfolded pretty much said it all.
“That was close,” Schofe joked back in the studio, adding: “We were right on the ragged edge there.”
And they weren’t the only ones who picked up on the X-rated moment during the show…
In recent times, Josie’s often-chaotic segments on ‘This Morning’ have provided plenty of entertainment for us.
This included the former Big Brother contestant riding an epic rollercoaster live on air, and more recently, when she tried out zip-lining, with suitably ridiculous results.
Josie will soon be teaming up with fellow ‘This Morning’ favourite Alison Hammond for a new recurring travel feature, which will see them touring the UK to find the best spots for a staycation.