This Guy Found Something Very Unexpected Staring Through His 3rd-Floor Windows

A Dutch man is living with that constant feeling of being watched ― because for the most part, he is.

Jos Baart told the Netherlands nature program “Vroege Vogels” that a Eurasian eagle owl had nested in the planter just outside his third-floor window. It then hatched “three giant chicks.”

As the footage shows, they spend a lot of time watching each other:

We could hardly believe it when we got a message from Jos Baart telling us that Europe's biggest owl, the Eurasian eagle-owl, had made a nest in a planter in front of his window. Not only that, she had also hatched three giant chicks!#vroegevogels #springwatch #owl pic.twitter.com/gz1odkFLYC — Vroege Vogels (@VroegeVogels) May 18, 2020

At first, Baart thought the birds outside his window were pigeons. But they turned out to be one of the largest owls in the world, which according to Audubon, have a wingspan that can reach 6.5 feet.

The new neighbors spend a lot of time watching him and he’s happily returning the favor.

“For me, it’s like watching a movie 24-7,” he told the show, calling the experience extraordinary and saying that while they’ll likely fly off after the chicks grow up, he hopes they return again.