This Guy Found Something Very Unexpected Staring Through His 3rd-Floor Windows

A man in the Netherlands has some pretty unusual new neighbors and they spend most of the day staring at each other.

A Dutch man is living with that constant feeling of being watched ― because for the most part, he is.

Jos Baart told the Netherlands nature program “Vroege Vogels” that a Eurasian eagle owl had nested in the planter just outside his third-floor window. It then hatched “three giant chicks.”

As the footage shows, they spend a lot of time watching each other:

At first, Baart thought the birds outside his window were pigeons. But they turned out to be one of the largest owls in the world, which according to Audubon, have a wingspan that can reach 6.5 feet.

The new neighbors spend a lot of time watching him and he’s happily returning the favor.

“For me, it’s like watching a movie 24-7,” he told the show, calling the experience extraordinary and saying that while they’ll likely fly off after the chicks grow up, he hopes they return again.

“As long as it’s not pigeons,” he said.

