Indigenous Singer Thelma Plum Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Indigenous Australian musician Thelma Plum has told fans she’s tested positive for COVID-19.

In an Instagram post shared on Monday afternoon, the 25-year-old singer said she was being treated at the Brisbane Metro North Public Health Unit, and expects to be discharged on Friday.

“I just wanna let everyone know that unfortunately yesterday morning I was informed my test for Covid-19 came back positive,” Thelma wrote.

“Tbh I don’t even really know where to begin, what a wild ride this last month has been for the world. All I can do is stress how important it is to be kind and compassionate to each other during this time & that we need to be looking out for & prioritising the most vulnerable people,” she added.

The proud Gamilaraay woman also took the opportunity to mention the impact COVID-19 has on particular communities, including Indigenous ones.

“I cannot stress enough how much this virus has the potential to severely harm our communities (particularly our Indigenous communities). We need to know that the public health system is going to care for our communities,” she wrote.

“If you’re feeling anxious or concerned you could contact your local Aboriginal Medical Service for initial advice.”

Thelma admitted she’s been “feeling quite anxious and hopeless” after witnessing the Australian government’s reaction to the global health crisis.

“Schools need to be shut down but there needs to be structures in place that can ensure low income families and vulnerable people aren’t being left in the dark,” she said. “People need to work from home and if they aren’t able to the government needs to step in & financially help. Putting a temporary moratorium on things like rent, bills & mortgages could be a great start.”

Thelma’s diagnosis comes after it was revealed Channel Nine entertainment reporter Richard Wilkins has tested positive, while Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson have also contracted COVID-19.

At least 313 people in Australia have tested positive while five people have died after contracting COVID-19.

The virus has infected more than 150,000 people worldwide and killed over 5,600.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has imposed a 14-day self-isolation on international travellers and banned cruise ships from foreign ports for 30 days.

The Australian government has also advised that events expecting crowds of over 500 people should not go ahead, while anyone feeling unwell should not “soldier on” and instead stay at home.

Last week the government said it would pump A$17.6 billion into the economy to prevent the coronavirus outbreak pushing the country into its first recession in nearly 30 years.

The package will subsidise the wages of 120,000 apprentices, offer one-off cash payments for welfare recipients and deliver payments of up to A$25,000 for small businesses, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said at a news conference in Canberra.