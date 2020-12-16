Getty Images for ABA Rita Ora has landed a role on 'The Voice Australia', her first gig since her controversial 30th birthday party that saw her broke COVID-19 restrictions in the UK.

The coaching panel for ‘The Voice Australia’ will be Guy Sebastian, Keith Urban, Rita Ora, and Jessica Mauboy.

Fan favourite Guy is the only remaining coach from the prior season as the reality singing show changes hands from Channel 9 to Channel 7 for its 10th season.

The overhauled lineup means Boy George, Kelly Rowland and Delta Goodrem lost their spots as coaches.



Sonia Kruger is locked in as host.

Rita, who has coached on the UK version of the program, said: “I love The Voice and I absolutely adore Australia so this is a match made in heaven.”

Filming will take place in Sydney in early 2021, Channel 7 confirmed.

Due the government’s arrival caps of around 6,645 people per week, stranded Australians abroad have found it increasingly difficult to return home amid the pandemic. There are an estimated 36,000 Aussies still stuck overseas although Channel 7 said its talent must adhere to the arrivals cap like everyone else.

“Our international judges will be completing mandatory quarantine like all other approved international arrivals and in line with Australian government regulations,” a Channel 7 spokesperson told HuffPost Australia.

Rita grabbed headlines recently when she was forced to apologise again after another violation of coronavirus restrictions as the virus ravages Britain.

Earlier this month, the singer apologised after she was caught breaking England’s lockdown when she attended a party at a London restaurant in celebration of her 30th birthday.

Rita admitted she failed to self-isolate for two weeks after returning from a work trip to Egypt.

Egypt is not on the UK’s ‘safe list’ of countries, meaning anyone who returns from there is required to self-quarantine.

After the Mail On Sunday revealed she attended her birthday party just days after returning from Cairo, Rita issued a statement apologising for breaking the rules.

She said (via Metro): “I recently flew to Egypt to perform at a corporate event for a private company, where my travel party followed protocol and presented negative Covid tests upon entry, as required by Egyptian authorities.

“Upon my return to Britain, I should have followed government advice and isolated myself for the required period. As you know, I didn’t follow government advice and for that I apologised earlier this week.

“I apologise again, unreservedly. I would like to add that I have been tested subsequently, including today, and remain negative for Covid-19 and the same is true for all members of my immediate family who form my support bubble.”

She continued: “While I realise the apologetic words of a pop star might not carry much weight, especially one who has broken the rules like I have, I do realise that some might seek to follow my example.

“My message to them is simple: please don’t. The guilt and shame I’ve carried this week for my mistake aren’t worth it. Instead, continue to listen to the government advice and the voices of the heroes of the NHS and take the required precautions.”