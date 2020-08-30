This article exists as part of the online archive for HuffPost Australia, which closed in 2021.
The VMAs Went Virtual, But The Stars Dressed Up Anyway: See All The Looks

No red carpet? No problem! Celebrities still brought their fashion A-game from home to Sunday night's show.

No, not even a pandemic could stop the stars celebrating the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards from dressing up in epic outfits ― some from the comfort of their own homes, some socially distanced on the red carpet.

The show’s primary broadcast aired live from New York City, with some celebrities IRL and many others serving serious looks on social media.

Here’s what our favorite artists brought to the unconventional VMAs.

Miley Cyrus

DaBaby

UNSPECIFIED - AUGUST 2020: DaBaby attends the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards, broadcast on Sunday, August 30th 2020. (Photo by Kevin Winter/MTV VMAs 2020/Getty Images for MTV)
Ariana Grande

Nicole Richie

Sofia Carson

Keke Palmer

Machine Gun Kelly

Jaden Smith

Madison Beer

Bebe Rexha

Travis Barker

