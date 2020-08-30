The VMAs Went Virtual, But The Stars Dressed Up Anyway: See All The Looks

No, not even a pandemic could stop the stars celebrating the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards from dressing up in epic outfits ― some from the comfort of their own homes, some socially distanced on the red carpet.
The show’s primary broadcast aired live from New York City, with some celebrities IRL and many others serving serious looks on social media.
Here’s what our favorite artists brought to the unconventional VMAs.
